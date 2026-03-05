Wests Tigers star Terrell May has been in hospital to treat a staph infection in his knee, although the club is hopeful he will be able to play in their season opener in Round 2.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that May was given treatment and placed on a drip this week.

His recovery has been swift and is expected to resume training ahead of their season opener next week, with the club being given a bye in Round 1.

It will come as great relief for head coach Benji Marshall, with May being an integral part of the Tigers' forward pack.

He was a whisker away from NSW Blues contention and was awarded the club's player of the year award.

May's form was so good last year that there were preliminary chats about him being signed for life as a Tiger.

However, that was with the former chief executive, Shane Richardson, and since then, talks of an extension at the club have gone quiet.

The 80-minute forward made a move to the Wests Tigers after he was released and free to sign elsewhere at the Sydney Roosters.