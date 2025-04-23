The Wests Tigers have moved to slam false media reports as the situation regarding the future of Lachlan Galvin continues.

Galvin, who was dropped last weekend, but now been recalled for this weekend's game against the Cronulla Sharks, will depart the Tigers at the end of 2026.

The fallout has been dramatic, with claims of poor treatment and bullying lingering as legal matters reportedly commence.

The Sydney Morning Herald then reported earlier this week that another two players - Brandon Tumeth and Justin Matamua - have raised concerns through the Rugby League Players Association about their treatment from the club.

The club have swiftly moved to condemn those reports, claiming they were false.

"The club can confirm that the reports published on April 21, 2025, by The Sydney Morning Herald naming two Wests Tigers Players were not correct," the club wrote.

"Neither player has ever made a complaint to the club or the RLPA. This was confirmed by both the players and the RLPA this morning.

"The story is simply not true.

"We felt it was important to clarify this, as the report has caused unnecessary stress and hurt to the players and their families."

The Sydney Morning Herald have since ammended their report to instead say Tumeth's manager made the complaint to the RLPA, while the RLPA independently raised concerns directly with the Tigers in relation to Matamua's treatment.

While that story will ultimately fizzle out into nothing, the Tigers continue to be caught up in the storm surrounding Galvin, who now has 18 months left contracted with the club, but could sign with a rival for 2027 from November 1, and sooner if the Tigers allow it.

The joint-venture confirmed in their original statement they will not be willing to release the five-eighth from his deal before it expires, and no request of that nature had been lodged.

Whether that situation changes remains up in the air, with Parramatta Eels head coach Jason Ryles confirming his club will make a play for Galvin over the weekend.