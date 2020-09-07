The Tigers have moved to end speculation over the job of coach Michael Maguire by extending his deal by another year.

There has been some speculation over the connection Maguire has with his players, with these issues brought to light with the news that out-of-favour duo Josh Reynolds and Russell Packer left Saturday night’s game against Manly at half time.

The Sydney Morning Herald attempted to contact Reynolds but he declined to comment. The behaviour is seen as out of character for Reynolds given his reputation as the ultimate team player.

Reynolds was privately fuming over suggestions that he walked out because he couldn’t handle the cold.

Reynolds has been told to find a new home on half a dozen occasions, despite not being required to attend the match but turned up to support his teammates, before leaving at half time. “It’s not a good look for two of our players to leave at half time,” chairman Lee Hagipantelis told the Herald. “Strictly speaking, they weren’t required to be there. Russell had to warm up with the team as 19th man but Josh didn’t even warm up with the team. Both players have acknowledged their action creates a perception, but perception is not reality. “I have spoken to both of them and they’ve acknowledge it wasn’t a good look. There was no intention on their part to show disrespect or a lack of unity. Russell suffers from an arthritic condition and had multiple surgeries in his foot to try and help him play again. Sitting there in the cold does affect him, that is true.” Maguire has found some promise in his list despite ongoing beliefs the playing group were fed up with his tough training regime. The Tigers have fallen behind the eight-ball in 2020 but Maguire has the backing of the club’s board.