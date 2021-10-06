The Wests Tigers are set to change their entire club logo and image.

The club's Twitter account removed their profile and cover images on Wednesday afternoon in preparation for the announcement.

Lights out on the @WestsTigers social accounts. 'New logo for a new era' drops TONIGHT #NRL pic.twitter.com/tCS1lrcQmZ — LeagueUnlimited.com (@LeagueUnlimited) October 6, 2021

The club's website refused to speculate on what the logo will be, instead simply publishing a story titled "New era. New logo revealed tonight." There is no text, simply the headline.

The Tigers are set to move into a new centre of excellence in the near future, while also looking to rebound after a bottom-four finish in 2021.

Coach Michael Maguire's future has spent much of the second half of the season in the spotlight, however, the club recently confirmed he would remain as head coach in 2022 at the completion of an internal review which promised structural changes at the club.

That is alongside the arrival of Tim Sheens in a coaching director role as the embattled joint venture attempt to turn around a ten-year-long wait to once again make the finals, their last campaign coming in 2011.

Oliver Gildart and Jackson Hastings are the only two signings who are set to arrive at Concord in 2022, although it has been rumoured the club have plenty of money still to spend following the losses of Michael Chee-Kam, Joseph Leilua, Moses Mbye, Russell Packer and Billy Walters.