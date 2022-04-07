Wests Tigers star fullback Daine Laurie has reportedly not yet been approached by the club about the possibility of a contract extension.

Laurie, who has been one of the best players for the Tigers since he joined the club, is off-contract at the end of the 2023 season and gains the right to sign a contract with a different club from November 1.

It's not yet known whether Laurie will hit the open market, however, the Grafton junior who made his way through the Penrith pathways before leaving the club for an opportunity after becoming stuck behind Dylan Edwards, has been one of the club's best.

He won joint player of the year honours at the club during 2021 alongside Luke Brooks, and while the decision caught many by surprise given the season Adam Doueihi put together, Laurie is now an established NRL-level halfback who has 26 appearances to his name.

Despite the club's attack struggling, he already has three try assists in four games this season.

News Corp's David Riccio however told SEN Radio that the club are yet to make contact with Laurie's manager less than seven months before he is allowed to negotiate elsewhere.

“The other one of note which hasn’t created too many headlines yet is Daine Laurie the fullback,” Riccio said on SEN radio.

“He’s one of their most exciting players and he’s effectively a free agent from November 1.

“He comes off contract at the end of 2023 … if the Tigers were serious about holding on to some of their red-hot talent, and Laurie has held down the fullback position, then a contract extension would be soon forthcoming or there would be dialogue.

“Well, I can tell you there’s been none, there has been no contact with Daine Laurie or his management about a contract extension, there could be more movement in that fullback space with Daine Laurie. Watch this space.”

While the Panthers would be one club not willing to chase another fullback after Dylan Edwards put pen to paper on a new contract, plenty of clubs could be in the market for a number one of Laurie's calibre.

It's hardly the news Tigers fans will want though, given they are currently juggling the Luke Brooks situation, which will directly impact their ability to hold onto Jock Madden and potentially other key stars at the club.

The Tigers have started the season with zero wins from their first four games, and will be out to turn things around this weekend against the Cronulla Sharks, before playing the Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs in the following fortnight.