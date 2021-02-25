The Wests Tigers and Manly Sea Eagles have named extended squads for Sunday’s trial clash.

Both clubs have named strong line-ups, with new skipper James Tamou set to lead the Wests for the first time, while Joe Ofahengaue and James Roberts will also make their club debuts.

Daine Laurie will start at fullback for injured incumbent Moses Mbye, while Jock Madden will partner with Luke Brooks in a new-look halves pairing.

For Manly, six-game rookie Morgan Morgan will assume the No. 1 jersey for the injured Tom Trbojevic.

The Leichhardt Oval clash will kick off at 5pm.

Check out both teams below!

Wests Tigers team list for trial clash



1. Daine Laurie

2. David Nofoaluma

3. James Roberts

4. Joseph Leilua

5. AJ Kepaoa

6. Jock Madden

7. Luke Brooks

8. James Tamou

9. Jacob Liddle

10. Joe Ofahengaue

11. Luke Garner

12. Luciano Leilua

13. Alex Twal

14. Tommy Talau

15. Reece Hoffman

16. Adam Doueihi

17. Stefano Utoikamanu

18. Jake Simpkin

19. Alex Seyfarth

20. Tuki Simpkins

21. Michael Chee Kam

22. Kelma Tuilagi

23. Zane Musgrove

24. Russell Packer

25. Thomas Mikaele

26. Tyronne Roberts-Davis

Triple J. 🔥🔥🔥 — Wests Tigers (@WestsTigers) February 25, 2021

Manly Sea Eagles team list for trial clash

1. Morgan Harper

2. Christian Tuipulotu

3. Brad Parker

4. Moses Suli

5. Reuben Garrick

6. Josh Schuster

7. Kaeo Weekes

8. Taniela Paseka

9. Cade Cust

10. Martin Taupau

11. Jack Gosiewski

12. Curtis Sironen

13. Morgan Boyle

14. Tevita Funa

15. Josh Aloiai

16. Sean Keppie

17. Toafofoa Sipley

18. Andrew Davey

19. Jack Birt

20. Ben Trbojevic

21. Tolu Koula

22. Zac Saddler

23. Daniel Ala

24. Sione Fainu

25. Dylan Smith

26. Alec Tuitavake

27. Jonah Palota Kopa

28. Zane Harris