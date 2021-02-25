The Wests Tigers and Manly Sea Eagles have named extended squads for Sunday’s trial clash.
Both clubs have named strong line-ups, with new skipper James Tamou set to lead the Wests for the first time, while Joe Ofahengaue and James Roberts will also make their club debuts.
Daine Laurie will start at fullback for injured incumbent Moses Mbye, while Jock Madden will partner with Luke Brooks in a new-look halves pairing.
For Manly, six-game rookie Morgan Morgan will assume the No. 1 jersey for the injured Tom Trbojevic.
The Leichhardt Oval clash will kick off at 5pm.
Check out both teams below!
Wests Tigers team list for trial clash
1. Daine Laurie
2. David Nofoaluma
3. James Roberts
4. Joseph Leilua
5. AJ Kepaoa
6. Jock Madden
7. Luke Brooks
8. James Tamou
9. Jacob Liddle
10. Joe Ofahengaue
11. Luke Garner
12. Luciano Leilua
13. Alex Twal
14. Tommy Talau
15. Reece Hoffman
16. Adam Doueihi
17. Stefano Utoikamanu
18. Jake Simpkin
19. Alex Seyfarth
20. Tuki Simpkins
21. Michael Chee Kam
22. Kelma Tuilagi
23. Zane Musgrove
24. Russell Packer
25. Thomas Mikaele
26. Tyronne Roberts-Davis
Manly Sea Eagles team list for trial clash
1. Morgan Harper
2. Christian Tuipulotu
3. Brad Parker
4. Moses Suli
5. Reuben Garrick
6. Josh Schuster
7. Kaeo Weekes
8. Taniela Paseka
9. Cade Cust
10. Martin Taupau
11. Jack Gosiewski
12. Curtis Sironen
13. Morgan Boyle
14. Tevita Funa
15. Josh Aloiai
16. Sean Keppie
17. Toafofoa Sipley
18. Andrew Davey
19. Jack Birt
20. Ben Trbojevic
21. Tolu Koula
22. Zac Saddler
23. Daniel Ala
24. Sione Fainu
25. Dylan Smith
26. Alec Tuitavake
27. Jonah Palota Kopa
28. Zane Harris
