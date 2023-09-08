The Wests Tigers have reportedly offered rookie fullback Jahream Bula a gigantic contract extension to keep him at the club for the long term.

A favourite for the Rookie of the Year award alongside Bulldogs forward Jacob Preston, Bula is contracted until the end of the 2025 season, however, the Tigers have escalated contract talks with him in the past few weeks to keep him as the centrepiece of the club's rebuild.

Per the Sydney Morning Herald, the Wests Tigers have offered the fullback a multi-million dollar contract extension until the end of 2027 to keep him out of the reach of other clubs.

If he does sign the reported deal, it would make him the longest-contracted player at the Wests Tigers- alongside Jayden Sullivan and the Fainu brothers, Latu and Samuela - overtaking captain Apisai Koroisau who recently signed an extended deal to keep him at Concord until the end of 2026.

Taking home the Kelly-Barnes medal at the club's award night less than a week ago, the Keebra Park graduate was able to do something that club legend Benji Marshall failed to do- win the club's best player of the year award.

“This whole year has been surreal. I never expected to play one NRL game, especially this year," he told the Herald previously this year.

"I want to win a comp at the Tigers. I want to play for Fiji and Samoa. I want to play for NSW.

"We're on the up here. We'll all be hungrier again next year.”

