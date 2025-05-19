The Wests Tigers have confirmed they are aware of an alleged incident between fans during the Round 11 clash on Sunday evening against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Campbelltown Sports Stadium.

The club said they are investigating the incident, will act accordingly, and will not tolerate the situation.

"Wests Tigers are aware of incidents that occurred during our Round 11 match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Campbelltown Sports Stadium," the club wrote in a short statement released on Monday.

"The club is investigating; once we have the full security and police reports we will act accordingly.

"This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated by the club, and we apologise to all those caught up in the situations, especially to the police officers and anyone else hurt in the events."

News Corp reports that the incident was an alleged brawl on the hill between fans which saw two men in hotpial, and two police officers also requiring treatment for minor injuries.

Police said both officers were punched during the alleged brawl, with two men since arrested.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested for affray, assault police (two counts), and resist arrest. He has been granted conditional bail to appear in Campbelltown Local Court on 12 June 2025," the statement from NSW Police regarding the alleged incident said.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested for common assault and will be issued with a future court attendance notice. Four people were evicted from the stadium."