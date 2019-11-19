Wests Tigers forward Alex Twal has signed a two-year extension with the club that will see him remain with the Tigers until the end of the 2022 season.

Twal was already contracted for 2020, but agreed to the two-year extension on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old played all 24 games in 2019, after 21 last season and the final nine games of his debut year in 2017.

Twal started the first 17 games of the season for the Tigers, before coming off the bench for the final seven.

“It was a really easy decision for me to re-sign,” Twal told the club’s website.

“This club gave me my debut and I’m really happy with where the club is going and what direction Michael Maguire has us going in.

“I’m just excited to be a part of it going forward.

“I’m still a long way away from the player I want to be in the NRL but I’m really happy with my progress. This club has helped me so much as a player and a person, and I’m really looking forward to where things go in the next few years.”

Coach Michael Maguire is excited to see Twal develop further over the coming years, and spoke of his excitement about the re-signing.

“I’m really excited that we’ve been able to secure Alex for another two years,” Maguire said.

“I’ve been thoroughly impressed with the way he grew his game throughout the year, and I have no doubt that his role in this team will only continue to grow in the coming years.

“For a player of his age, Alex has really matured on and off the field and we’re very excited to see him continue his development into a real leader for Wests Tigers.”