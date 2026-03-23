The Wests Tigers have cleared Adam Doueihi of any serious damage and expect him to be fit for this weekend's clash with the New Zealand Warriors.\n\nDoueihi left the field in the final minutes of Saturday evening's clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Gosford, citing hamstring tightness as the issue.\n\nWhile concerns were raised for the injury-prone halfback, the Tigers have on Monday afternoon cleared him of any serious injury.\n\nJock Madden will likely remain on standby for Doueihi as the side head across the Tasman, although he could yet be required to replace halves partner Jarome Luai.\n\nThe club have confirmed Luai, who suffered a knee injury during the game, will be out for four weeks.\n\nHead coach Benji Marshall anticipated that would be the timeline immediately after the game, telling reporters the injury didn't look great for his State of Origin star.\n\nLatu Fainu is due to be fit this round and could return straight into the halves, however, the club may prefer him to return off the bench or through the NSW Cup, paving the way for Madden, who rejoined the club this year after a stint at the Brisbane Broncos, to get some on-field time.\n\nHe had been named on the six-man bench in each of the last two weeks, but has failed to register a minute of game time.