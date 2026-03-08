The Wests Tigers have finally confirmed the departure of utility player Jack Bird more than three weeks after he had already signed with another club.

In a statement released on March 8, the club stated.

“The Wests Tigers can confirm that utility, Jack Bird has departed the Club by mutual consent.

“The announcement comes following official confirmation of Bird's release via the NRL.

“Bird – Wests Tiger #299 – arrived at Concord ahead of the 2025 NRL season and made 17 NRL appearances during his time with the Club.

“The Wests Tigers would like to thank Jack for his contribution to the Club and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career.”

Bird, 30, had already been confirmed as a new signing for the Leeds Rhinos on February 19, inking a two-year deal after being granted permission to leave the Tigers.

His move to the Super League was widely seen as a rugby league lifeline, after he has struggled with injuries in recent seasons.

The utility, who spent just one season at Concord, missed the final six games of 2025 due to form and managed only 17 appearances across the past three injury-hit NRL seasons.

Bird leaves the NRL after previous stints with the Cronulla Sharks, Brisbane Broncos, and St George Illawarra Dragons.

While the timing of the Tigers' statement raises eyebrows, Bird's career now continues in England, giving him a fresh start after a turbulent NRL period.