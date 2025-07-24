After locking up Api Koroisau until the end of 2028, the Wests Tigers look set to continue their spending spree, this time on rising Queensland star Javon Andrews.\r\n\r\nAndrews started for the Maroons in their State of Origin U19s win earlier this year, and with Adam Doueihi's Tigers career in limbo, the stars are aligning for the 19-year-old to make his way to Leichhardt.\r\n\r\nWhile the club is locked in to their current halves pairing of skipper Jarome Luai and Latu Fainu, the former has a get-out clause that he can activate that could see him depart the side in 18 months.\r\n\r\nIf this were to happen, the Tigers hope to be prepared, according to The Daily Telegraph.\r\n\r\nDespite concerns that the teenage prodigy could be forced into medical retirement following a spinal injury, Andrews was able to overcome the scare and looks set to enjoy a fruitful and successful NRL career.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_223595" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SUNSHINE COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 19: Javon Andrews of the Maroons in action during the U19s State Of Origin match between Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blues at Sunshine Coast Stadium on June 19, 2025 in Sunshine Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe Tigers hope to be the club to deliver that to him, after having lost out on key spine members in Lachlan Galvin and Tallyn Da Silva, both of whom departed the club in 2025.\r\n\r\nStill currently at the Gold Coast Titans, it has not been confirmed whether we will see Andrews in the orange and black moving forward.\r\n\r\nHowever, if Doueihi were to depart and Luai activates his exit clause, a halves pairing of Fainu and Andrews would be a sight to beholf for Tigers faithful.