Wests Tigers' young gun Daine Laurie was controversially snapped celebrating the Penrith Panthers' grand final victory on Sunday evening wearing a jersey of the winning club.

Laurie, touted as one of the best youngsters in the game, was a high-profile singing for the Tigers when he jumped from the Panthers to seek regular first grade action ahead of the 2021 season.

The now 22-year-old only played three games for the Panthers in 2020 before playing 19 for the Tigers in the most recently completed season. He had played every game up until a damaging ankle injury which brought his season to a premature close.

The Penrith-born young gun was brought up in the Penrith system though and made no secret of his feelings towards the club on Sunday evening.

Laurie also played junior football with many of the Penrith players who were in the grand final winning team on Sunday night, defeating the South Sydney Rabbitohs 14 points to 12 at Suncorp Stadium.

His actions drew the ire of Tigers fans, and Laurie this afternoon apologised, telling The Sydney Morning Herald that it was "really dumb."

“I’m really sorry, it was really dumb on my behalf,” Laurie told the publication.

“I shouldn’t have done it. I was just happy for my mates to win the grand final.

“Obviously I was watching the grand final and had a few drinks, I was with a few mates.

“I was happy for Penrith to win, I grew up and went to school with nearly all the players in the side. I grew a good relationship while I was with them for the last five years, I was happy for them.

“It was just silly, I put on the jersey and had a drive around town to see what it was like.

“I obviously got caught on camera which is a bit silly on my behalf."