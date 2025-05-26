Wests Tigers forward Tony Sukkar has confirmed a contract extension with the club through to the end of the 2026 NRL season.

The 21-year-old, who made his NRL debut in Round 27 last year and has gone on to play another three games this year, is currently in his first season as part of the Tigers' Top 30.

He previously progressed through the club's pathways system, and was on a development contract this year before his upgrade.

While all of his games this year have come off the interchange bench, he is seen as part of the club's future, and the one-year contract extension is testament to that.

He has impressed in limited minutes to date with strong running and an excellent work ethic in defence where he has only missed three tackles in 120 minutes of rugby league at NRL level this year.

Sukkar said he was looking forward to continuing his development at the Tigers.

“I have loved coming through the pathways system here at the Wests Tigers,” He said in a club statement confirming the news.

"I'm stoked to be here for another season and cannot wait to rip in and continue developing as a player."

Benji Marshall said he was excited that Sukkar was remaining part of the club.

“Tony has worked extremely hard and continues to grow and develop into a regular first grade player," Marshall said.

“We are excited to have him remain part of the club.”