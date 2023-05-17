The Parramatta Eels have reportedly made a shock play to sign Joe Ofahengaue from the Wests Tigers, while the North Queensland Cowboys have also shown interest.

The under use of Ofahengaue from new Tigers' coach Tim Sheens has boarded on baffling this season. One of the Tigers' best last year, the former three-time Queensland State of Origin middle forward has played 40 minutes on just one occasion this season.

That came in Round 8 against the Manly Sea Eagles, with Ofahengue only starting a single game - against the Newcastle Knights in Round 2.

In the last three weeks, he has clocked in at under 40 mintues a game, despite putting up numbers which suggest he has returned to full fitness and should be spending more time on the park.

Despite his low average minutes, he has averaged at 95 metres per game, tackled strongly and added 14 tackle breaks to go with 4 offloads for the season to date.

Throughout the 2022 season, Ofahengaue slowly won a starting role which became permanent, with 122 metres per game averaged by the end of the campaign.

His under-use has reportedly led to the Parramatta Eels inquiring about his availability, with Brad Arthur's side searching for an extra middle forward after letting Nathan Brown go to the Sydney Roosters mid-season.

LATEST: Hearing Parramatta would like to get Joe Ofahengaue out of the Wests Tigers as soon as possible. Meetings at Tigers in next 48 hours to determine if it will happen. @NRLonNine @9NewsSyd — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) May 16, 2023

The report, which has now also appeared in other publications, suggests the Eels have salary cap space and a roster spot available, although they aren't totally sold on a middle forward yet and could yet make a play for an outside back.

It's believed, according to News Corp, that the Cowboys are also in the mix for Ofahengaue.

It's understood Ofahengaue, who has two years remaining on his deal at the joint venture, is yet to make a decision on whether he wants to leave, and that Tigers officials are also yet to confirm whether they would entertain a release for the forward.