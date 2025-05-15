I cannot stress enough how just important Round 11 is.

This is the completion of the "first third" of the NRL season.

With the Origin period starting from Round 12 onward, and seemingly lasting for three months, the competition is completely different moving forward.

Of course a win or a loss this weekend won't decide a season ... except it might.

In the case of the Knights vs the Eels, the loser is all but done for the year. I'd argue the winner faces an uphill battle to play finals, but a much easier task than their opponent.

Each and every round presents its own round of questions, but this weekend just seems that little bit more special.

Here are the five big questions to be answered in Round 11: