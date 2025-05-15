I cannot stress enough how just important Round 11 is.
This is the completion of the "first third" of the NRL season.
With the Origin period starting from Round 12 onward, and seemingly lasting for three months, the competition is completely different moving forward.
Of course a win or a loss this weekend won't decide a season ... except it might.
In the case of the Knights vs the Eels, the loser is all but done for the year. I'd argue the winner faces an uphill battle to play finals, but a much easier task than their opponent.
Each and every round presents its own round of questions, but this weekend just seems that little bit more special.
Here are the five big questions to be answered in Round 11:
1. Are the Sharks for real?
The Sharks currently sit fifth with six wins and four losses.
I do two weekly shows dedicated to the Sharks and often appear on a third.
I still have no idea what this team is yet or where exactly they sit.
I dare suggest we will know a lot more about the 2025 Cronulla Sharks by Sunday morning.
Cronulla return home for the first time since Round Four. They were handily beaten by the Bulldogs who were missing names such as Burton and Kikau.
Since then the Sharks have lost to Canberra, beat Manly twice, smashed the Knights, lost to the Tigers and beaten the Eels.
A massive storm is coming on Saturday night. On the back of a 64-0 win no less.
If the Sharks can beat the Storm, then we can start talking about them as contenders. If they hang and lose a tight one, then it shows they're for real.
If they get smashed, as we saw in a similar situation last year at the hands of the Panthers, then the Sharks are a long way off.
The Storm, despite what the ladder tells you, are still the measuring stick.
The result on Saturday night, as well as the performance, will tell us a lot more about both sides, but especially the Sharks.