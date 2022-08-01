The Wests Tigers have reportedly been granted a meeting with NRL CEO Andrew Abdo and Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'Landys this week as they continue in their attempts to have the result of a controversial loss to the North Queensland Cowboys overturned.

The Round 19 game finished in controversial circumstances as the Cowboys, playing at home in Townsville, were allowed to make a captain's challenge over a potential escort play following a short kick-off.

It was a challenge granted despite not seemingly having a natural stopping point in the game, something explicitly not allowed under NRL rules.

The NRL's head of football Graham Annesley explained the following day however at his weekly footy briefing the while the challenge was allowable in the circumstances, the escort penalty itself was the wrong decision.

Bunker official Ashley Klein found himself dropped from the NRL during Round 20 for the blunder.

The Tigers have been vocal ever since, suggesting they could take legal action to have the results overturned if the evidence stacks up.

They have since employed lawyer Yaseen Shariff SC to take on their case against the NRL, and according to a Daily Telegraph report, will have a meeting with both V'Landys and Abdo this week to go through the events.

Club powerbrokers have wasted little time since the incident in going on the attack against the NRL for the controversial ending, and it's understood the NRL have spent most of the weekend going over the events of the case from a now completed investigation file to prepare for the meeting with the Tigers.

Any decision to strip the Cowboys of the two points for the win would be the first of its kind, and an absolute bombshell for the competition, shaking up the top-four race, and potentially setting up a precedent on issues such as these for years to come.

At this stage, there is no indication the Tigers may be able to get the result overthrown.