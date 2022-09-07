The Wests Tigers have confirmed preliminary discussions are underway with the management of Luke Brooks over a potential contract extension beyond the end of 2023.

The Tigers have been forced time and time again to shut down speculation that Brooks will leave before the end of his current deal.

Last off-season saw the Newcastle Knights interested, and, despite the recent signing of Tyson Gamble, who was released by the Brisbane Broncos, it's understood they are in the market for Brooks yet again.

Despite that, the Tigers are unwilling to release the much-maligned halfback, and with young half Jock Madden departing the club at the end of the season despite not yet singing a contract elsewhere (although it's rumoured he will be at Penrith in 2023), it would appear the rumours suggesting Brooks will remain a Tiger next year are likely to be true.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Brooks is keen to work with new coach Tim Sheens and his team, which includes former half Benji Marshall.

Tigers recruitment manager Warren McDonnell told the publication that the subject of a contract extension has been broached.

“We are looking at the future and are talking about numerous options and we broached the subject with his management,” McDonnell said.

“But that’s all – broached the subject. He’s not off contract until the end of next year. We are in discussions with numerous players coming off contract after next year and we are only in the early stages of discussions (with Brooks).

“Luke is one of the players whose manager we have spoken to but we haven’t put an offer to him and we won’t in the short-term.”

While no deal is on the table at this time, Brooks has previously stated that he will be 'selfish' in his next contract signing, which could pick up pace over the off-season.

Off-contract at the end of 2023, Brooks is permitted to negotiate and sign with rival clubs from November 1 from 2024 and beyond.