The Wests Tigers have confirmed Shaun Mielekamp as the club's new general manager of football.

He replaces Matthew Betsey in the role, who stepped down from the joint-venture club this week.

Mielekamp is already at the Tigers, currently working at the general manager of community, foundation and affiliates and will now transition into the role which will overseas the men's pathways and recruitment, as well as NRL program where he will be expected to work closely with head coach Benji Marshall as the rebuild continues.

Mielekamp has been at the Tigers since early 2024, having previously been the CEO of the Central Coast Mariners in the A-League for nine years, while he has also held previous roles at the Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said Mielekamp is a "fantastic administrator."

“Shaun's a fantastic administrator who has already made a tremendous impact in his 18-months here at the Club,” Richardson said.

“His role at the Mariners oversaw all elements of their football department, and he was able to bring that club a tremendous amount of success, which is quite exceptional given the constraints he was required to work within.

“Shaun has a deep understanding of how to develop and foster a winning culture, and we identified that experience, as well as other key values he has demonstrated as ideal for this role moving forward.

“I'm looking forward to working with Shaun in this new role in what will be an exciting time for the Club."

Mielekamp takes over at an intriguing time, with the Tigers looking to remove player options from Jarome Luai's contract, and move forward without Lachlan Galvin and Tallyn Da Silva who both left the joint-venture this year.

The new general manager said he was excited about the opportunity though.

"This is an opportunity I'm really excited about, there's been a huge amount of work over the past 18 months right across the Club to set it up for success and now it's time for us to take that next step," he said.

“My job is to build on the foundations that have already been laid, as well as look at the steps we need to take as a Club to ensure long term success that meets our strategic vision.

“We've got so much talent coming through our Pathways – particularly through the South West – and I'm determined to play my part to maximise the opportunity for those players and the Club long term.

“I'm grateful to Shane and the Board for their endorsement; and I'm looking forward to working with Benji, the playing squad and our staff to achieve great things in 2026 and beyond."