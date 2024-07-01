The Wests Tigers have confirmed they will play games at Leichhardt Oval and Campbelltown Stadium as part of their home ground policy moving forward.

The club have been in extensive discussions with fans and stakeholders in recent months over where they would play moving forward, attempting to determine a balance of coroporate desire against fan engagement.

It has now been confirmed that they will play four home games at CommBank Stadium, which is the home ground of the Parramatta Eels for the next three years, as well as four home games at Campbelltown Sports Stadium, and their other three-Sydney-based home games at Leichhardt Oval.

The games at Campbelltown and Leichhardt will be fit in around rennovation works which will reduce capacity, with both of those grounds only holding an option for 2027, meaning games are locked in for the next two seasons.

The joint-venture's 12th home game will be at Magic Round in Brisbane over the next three seasons.

The options in 2027 for the two suburban grounds will not be taken until capacities and construction timelines have been confirmed.

Shane Richardson explained the decision in a club statement confirming the news.

“A joint venture will always face difficulties around venue selection,” the club's CEO said in the statement.

“Our members and fans know that we will always make decisions which we believe are in the best interests of this club.

“A longer-term decision on home grounds cannot be made until we have all the details around stadium improvements and construction timelines.

“We are excited and proud to continue building our community in the south-west and Macarthur region, and playing games in Campbelltown is a big part of that.

“Equally, we look forward to the improvements at Leichhardt Oval, so that we can continue to call it our home as well.

"CommBank Stadium is an amazing place to watch footy which will give our members first class facilities to enjoy the Wests Tigers' match day experience.

“It will also provide significant commercial opportunities that are needed for Wests Tigers to grow and become a top four club.”