Cameron Ciraldo's chances of becoming the Wests Tigers' eighth full-time coach have firmed after it was confirmed the vaunted assistant coach had met with club powerbrokers on Monday.

The role of leading the merged entity became open again last Tuesday following Michael Maguire's exit just hours after Nathan Brown pulled the pin with the Warriors.

And while the Tigers are one of three clubs currently searching for their next cab off the rank, their bold, five-year proposal tabled to Ciraldo could well see them snap up their first-choice target.

In the wake of Maguire's departure, the Tigers' Head of Football, Tim Sheens, claimed that the club was searching for a development coach to guide the perennial cellar-dwellers towards the top.

Given Ciraldo's credentials built with Penrith's under-age squad, and his success in steering local juniors through to premiership glory, it is little wonder why Wests' pursuit of the 37-year-old has been so impassioned.

According to reports from News Corp, Ciraldo met with Sheens, as well as chairman Lee Hagipantelis and CEO Justin Pascoe on Monday, touring the soon-to-opened Centre of Excellence at Concord.

Despite being willing to claim his meeting with Ciraldo, Hagipantelis also kept some of his cards close to his chest when speaking on SEN radio waves.

“I’m not comfortable denying what’s true,” the bespectacled chairman disclosed.

“I will say no comment. The interview and recruitment process should be confidential.

“Cameron’s name had been thrown up. I’ve received two resumes. I don’t want it being played out (publicly) – I’m not comfortable denying what I know to be true.”

Though Ciraldo stated he was "flattered" by Wests' pursuit of him following his interim role leading the Panthers past the Knights on Sunday, it is yet to be seen whether the rumoured half-decade deal before him becomes inked in the near future.

“I’m happy doing what I’m doing. I’ve got some pretty special relationships at this place,” Ciraldo said following Penrith's 42-6 win in the Hunter.

“I’ve got to look at what’s in my career and what’s down the track too. At the moment, I’m just focused on Penrith.”

Ciraldo's Panthers and the Tigers will next face off on July 17 at CommBank Stadium.