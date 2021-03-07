The Wests Tigers have been called out to make a public apology for a social media post by Shawn Blore.

Blore replaced the face of Antony Sua with Tigers teammate Michael Chee Kam and shared it on Instagram with laughing emojis.

The photo was called out on Twitter by Jaycee Tanuvasa who wants the NRL community to clarify what it is doing to support the queer community.

“I’m not trying to ridicule these boys’ careers, I just want some ownership of their behaviour and for them to understand that this is not okay,” she told the NZ Herald and reported by Fox Sports.

“When you see Pacific Island leaders, male leaders, perpetuate that, what that does is validate those violent behaviours towards us and encourages it even more. Any mockery of our authentic lives will continue to add to the violence of us in our daily lives.”

The Wests Tigers told Foxsports.com.au that they have addressed the issue with the players.