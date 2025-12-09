The Wests Tigers off-field issues are threatening to spill on-field with the revelation club owners have already earmarked a replacement for Benji Marshall in former Parramatta Eels boss Brad Arthur.\n\nThat could have its own problems though, with seven players reportedly prepared to walk if Marshall is axed.\n\nThe Tigers, who finally appeared to be heading in the right direction both on and off the field over the last 18 months, have had mass change off the park in the last week.\n\nThe independent board, chairman Barry O'Farrell, and now CEO Shane Richardson, have all either been axed or resigned from their roles, leaving the Holman-Barnes group to pick up the pieces once again.\n\nThey have had their own issues, with fans now set to revolt against the joint venture.\n\nIt was revealed that fans, who will stage their own protest this weekend, have been requesting refunds from their 2026 memberships that have been blocked by the ownership group.\n\nThe latest revelation is that head coach Marshall, who has been widely praised by his playing group as the Tigers dragged themselves away from the wooden spoon last year, could be axed.\n\nIt's understood he has full support of the board for now, but will need to win a lot of games throughout 2026 to retain his spot, per a Wide World of Sports' The Mole report.\n\nMarshall, who has been instrumental in the commencement of the Tigers' rebuild, was always going to be under a little bit of pressure in 2026, but the idea that a replacement has already been earmarked by the ownership group will have alarm bells going off at Concord.\n\nArthur, who is currently at Leeds in the English Super League, coached the Parramatta Eels over the course of a decade and hasn't been backwards in expressing his desire to have another crack at the NRL down the track.\n\nA source told the report that Arthur wouldn't be short of options in the NRL should he push for a return.\n\nThe Tigers will have bigger problems than who their next coach is if they do decide to part ways with Marshall though.\n\nNews Corp are reporting as many as seven players - Jarome Luai, Jahream Bula, Taylan and Terrell May, and the Fainu brothers - Sione, Samuela and Latu - could all move to depart the club if Marshall is axed.\n\nIt's understood the players have already told the club they will consider their options if Marshall departs, either through his own decision or one forced by the board.\n\nBula and Luai both have options in their deals for 2027 and could leave without a fight in what could become a major blow for the Tigers.\n\nBoth players were believed to be close to taking their options or signing new deals, but could delay doing so now.\n\nThe May brothers are both locked in to the end of 2027, while Latu and Samuela Fainu are in the same situation, with Sione Fainu able to leave immediately.\n\nIt's unclear if the Tigers would entertain releases for the four players contracted through to the end of 2027 if they did move to have Marshall leave his post.\n\nIt's understood the group of players could look to move to the Perth Bears as a collective in a bid to stay together, with the NRL's newest club still having 26 of their 30 spots to fill for 2027.