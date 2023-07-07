Wests Tigers outside back Starford To'a has avoided a suspension over a dangerous throw during Thursday night's loss to the Cronulla Sharks.

The 60th minute incident saw the outside back, who also started a single game at five-eighth during Round 16 against the Melbourne Storm, penalised and placed on report for the lifting tackle on Cronulla Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo.

The tackle is the first offence on a rolling 12-month record for To'a, making him eligible for a fine.

That fine is then further discounted down to $750 with an early guilty plea for holding a three-year incident free record. If he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge, he would be up for $1000.

To'a has been one of the more consistent performers for the Tigers this season, scoring 5 tries in his 14 games, of which he has started 12 in the centres.

The back was the only player charged from Thursday evening's game. Given Alex Twal is due to return from suspension next week, the Tigers now have no players facing time out thanks to the match review committee.

Dale Finucane still has week left on his suspension at the Sharks.

To'a will have until midday (AEST) on Friday to elect whether he takes the early guilty plea or heads to the judiciary.