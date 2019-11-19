Titans winger Phillip Sami has signed a new two-year deal with the club to tie him to the Gold Coast until the end of 2022.

The speedster has chalked up 42 NRL games after making his debut in 2017, impressing as one of the Titans’ most impressive young talents.

He holds the Titans record for hitting a top speed of 35.9km/h in his chase down on Melbourne’s Josh Addo-Carr.

“Obviously I had decisions to make in the off-season and the start of the pre-season,” Sami told titans.com.au.

“I went back to the family, and they are very happy that I am staying home. I am very grateful for the opportunity that Justin has given me. Hopefully I can make the most of it here.

“On the off-season I had other clubs chasing me, and pretty much in the last two weeks my manager went back to the Titans – as in Ezra (Recruitment Manager Ezra Howe) and Justin – and told them the situation I was in.

“I was thankful that the Titans came back with an offer. For me, choosing to stay home is a big part of what I want to do here. I know this club has a big future, so I wanted to be a part of it.”

The 22-year old said staying close to friends and family played a big role in his decision.

“You have the plus side of having family here, and friends here that I have known for a long time,” he said. “So staying home was big part of my plans, and I am very grateful that the Titans gave me an opportunity to do that.”

He hopes that his extension will lead the way for his out-of-contract teammates to recommit, including AJ Brimson.

“I had a word with him about it, so hopefully he stays too,” Sami said.