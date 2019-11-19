Titans winger Phillip Sami has signed a new two-year deal with the club to tie him to the Gold Coast until the end of 2022.
The speedster has chalked up 42 NRL games after making his debut in 2017, impressing as one of the Titans’ most impressive young talents.
He holds the Titans record for hitting a top speed of 35.9km/h in his chase down on Melbourne’s Josh Addo-Carr.
“Obviously I had decisions to make in the off-season and the start of the pre-season,” Sami told titans.com.au.
“I went back to the family, and they are very happy that I am staying home. I am very grateful for the opportunity that Justin has given me. Hopefully I can make the most of it here.
“On the off-season I had other clubs chasing me, and pretty much in the last two weeks my manager went back to the Titans – as in Ezra (Recruitment Manager Ezra Howe) and Justin – and told them the situation I was in.
He hopes that his extension will lead the way for his out-of-contract teammates to recommit, including AJ Brimson.
“I had a word with him about it, so hopefully he stays too,” Sami said.
Great re signing by titans but I dont think there was any chance of him leaving. Needs another speedster up there with him , they should sign Matt Dufty or Euan Aitken or both.
jjrussell there was a massive chance that he would go to Wests-Tigers; but apparently it was a last minute offer to stay that kept him there. I think he is a future SoO star for Qld.