At least three New Zealand Warriors players have indicated their desire to return home to be with their families.

Ken Maumalo, David Fusitua and Agnatius Paasi have told club management they want to return to New Zealand to be with their loved ones.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys spoke to Warriors players and staff on Saturday to ensure the squad that the NRL are doing all they can to bring their families to Australia.

“There are three players in particular who have concerns over [being away from family],” V’landys said.

“They are giving us until the Cronulla match, so we’ve got a bit of time to work on the government.

“We’re still hopeful the trans-Pacific bubble could happen, a bubble between Sydney and Auckland and Brisbane and Auckland.”

New Warriors coach Todd Payton previously said he will not stand in the way of any player who requests to return home as the relocation takes its toll on player welfare.

The Warriors sit 14th on the ladder with two wins from seven games. They were mauled 50-6 by the Storm on Friday night.