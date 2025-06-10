Eight players have had offences added to their NRL judiciary records out of Round 14 of the 2025 season, with three of those players facing suspensions.
Nine players were originally charged, but Viliame Kikau was found not guilty of dangerous contact at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday.
The North Queensland Cowboys copped the roughest end of the stick, with two players being suspended, while Parramatta Eels five-eighth Dylan Brown has also controversially been suspended.
Here are all the charges from Round 14.
2025-06-05T09:50:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
26
FT
22
MAN
Crowd: 16,027
Newcastle Knights
- James Schiller, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.
Manly Sea Eagles
No charges.
2025-06-06T08:00:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
38
FT
14
NQL
Crowd: 19,096
Melbourne Storm
No charges.
North Queensland Cowboys
- Viliami Vailea, Grade 2 dangerous contact, 1st offence, 1-match suspension.
- John Bateman, Grade 2 dangerous contact (tripping), 1st offence, 1-match suspension.
2025-06-06T10:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
56
FT
6
STI
Crowd: 19,513
The Dolphins
- Herbie Farnworth, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.
St George Illawarra Dragons
No charges.
2025-06-07T07:30:00Z
Sharks Stadium
CRO
10
FT
40
NZW
Crowd: 13,727
Cronulla Sharks
No charges.
New Zealand Warriors
- Jackson Ford, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 1st offence, $1000 fine.
2025-06-07T09:35:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
44
FT
14
GLD
Crowd: 39,884
Brisbane Broncos
No charges.
Gold Coast Titans
No charges.
2025-06-08T04:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
36
FT
12
SOU
Crowd: 19,438
Canberra Raiders
- Zac Hosking, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
No charges.
2025-06-08T06:05:00Z
CommBank Stadium
WST
14
FT
18
PEN
Crowd: 17,708
Wests Tigers
No charges.
Penrith Panthers
No charges.
2025-06-09T06:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
30
FT
12
PAR
Crowd: 59,878
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Daniel Suluka Fifita, Grade 1 shoulder charge, 1st offence, $1000 fine.
- Viliame Kikau, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 2nd offence, not guilty.
Parramatta Eels
- Dylan Brown, Grade 2 contrary conduct 1st offence, 1-match suspension.