Eight players have had offences added to their NRL judiciary records out of Round 14 of the 2025 season, with three of those players facing suspensions.

Nine players were originally charged, but Viliame Kikau was found not guilty of dangerous contact at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday.

The North Queensland Cowboys copped the roughest end of the stick, with two players being suspended, while Parramatta Eels five-eighth Dylan Brown has also controversially been suspended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are all the charges from Round 14.

Newcastle Knights

James Schiller, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.

Manly Sea Eagles

No charges.

Melbourne Storm

No charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Queensland Cowboys

Viliami Vailea, Grade 2 dangerous contact, 1st offence, 1-match suspension.

John Bateman, Grade 2 dangerous contact (tripping), 1st offence, 1-match suspension.

The Dolphins

Herbie Farnworth, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.

St George Illawarra Dragons

No charges.

Cronulla Sharks

No charges.

New Zealand Warriors

Jackson Ford, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 1st offence, $1000 fine.

Brisbane Broncos

No charges.

Gold Coast Titans

No charges.

Canberra Raiders

Zac Hosking, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

No charges.

Wests Tigers

No charges.

Penrith Panthers

No charges.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Daniel Suluka Fifita, Grade 1 shoulder charge, 1st offence, $1000 fine.

Viliame Kikau, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 2nd offence, not guilty.

Parramatta Eels