A number of stars have been charged by the NRL's match review committee after a chaotic Friday night during Anzac Round.\n\nA total of nine charges have been dished out to eight players from the double-header, which saw the North Queensland Cowboys beat the Cronulla Sharks in Townsville, and the Brisbane Broncos get the better of the Canterbury Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium.\n\nThe players with the most nervous waits were those accussed of tripping.\n\nStephen Crichton and Ezra Mam have both been hit with Grade 1 charges and, given they are both on a first offence on their rolling 12-month record, will only face $1000 fines if they accept early guilty pleas. They would risk $1500 if they fight and lose.\n\nHarry Hayes, who was sin binned during the first half of the loss to Brisbane for his trip, was not so lucky, being slapped with a Grade 2 charge.\n\nHe will miss a game with an early guilty plea, or two matches if he fights and loses.\n\nIn the same game, Matt Burton has avoided suspension for a dangerous throw on Kotoni Staggs, but a Grade 1 charge and second offence means he will face $2500 with an early guilty plea, or risk two matches if he fights and loses.\n\nElsewhere, Reuben Cotter was charged twice - once for dangerous contact and once for a careless high tackle. Both were handed out as Grade 1 charges, and he will pay $1000 per offence, or risk an extra $500 per offence if he fights either.\n\nReed Mahoney was slapped with a Grade 1 contrary conduct charge against Siosifa Talakai and will face the same penalty as each of Cotter's offences.\n\nBilly Burns was hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge. on Tom Chester. He will face $1800 with an early guilty plea or $2500 if he fights and loses.\n\nBrisbane forward Preston Riki was the only other player charged, hit with a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge on Jonathan Sua. He will face a one-game suspension with an early guilty plea, or two matches if he fights and loses.\n\nAll eight players have until midday (AEST) on Sunday to determine their pleas.