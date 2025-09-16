Braydon Trindall, Reece Walsh and Nathan Cleary all polled perfect games in the opening week of the finals series, according to Zero Tackle's judging panel.\r\n\r\nAfter taking victory in the regular season by 60 votes, James Tedesco was unable to score a single vote or keep the Sydney Roosters' season alive at Sharks Stadium on Saturday evening.\r\n\r\nInstead, Sharks five-eighth Braydon Trindall secured a maximum of 20 votes, with all four judges voting him as best on ground. Reece Walsh for the Brisbane Broncos and Nathan Cleary for the Penrith Panthers received the same plaudits for their performances.\r\n\r\nIn the other game, which saw the Melbourne Storm defeat the Canterbury Bulldogs, Jonah Pezet and Cameron Munster were forced to split the top spot, but both are in the top five.\r\n\r\nThe Storm and Broncos players involved now have a week off, but are guaranteed another game in Week 3, and with double points available in the grand final, are still a strong chance of taking out the award.\r\n\r\nFor each game in the finals, our panel consisting of Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor, will vote on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis to crown the eventual champion.\r\n\r\nHere are the votes from Week 1 of the finals.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="9642527"]\r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMatt Clements\r\nScott Pryde\r\nDan Nichols\r\nEthan Lee Chalk\r\n\r\n\r\n5\r\nCameron Munster\r\nJonah Pezet\r\nJonah Pezet\r\nJonah Pezet\r\n\r\n\r\n4\r\nStefano Utoikamanu\r\nCameron Munster\r\nCameron Munster\r\nCameron Munster\r\n\r\n\r\n3\r\nJonah Pezet\r\nEliesa Katoa\r\nStefano Utoikamanu\r\nStefano Utoikamanu\r\n\r\n\r\n2\r\nViliame Kikau\r\nToby Sexton\r\nEliesa Katoa\r\nViliame Kikau\r\n\r\n\r\n1\r\nEliesa Katoa\r\nStefano Utoikamanu\r\nViliame Kikau\r\nEliesa Katoa\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="9642528"]\r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMatt Clements\r\nScott Pryde\r\nDan Nichols\r\nEthan Lee Chalk\r\n\r\n\r\n5\r\nNathan Cleary\r\nNathan Cleary\r\nNathan Cleary\r\nNathan Cleary\r\n\r\n\r\n4\r\nIsaah Yeo\r\nIsaiah Papali'i\r\nIsaiah Papali'i\r\nIsaiah Papali'i\r\n\r\n\r\n3\r\nIsaiah Papali'i\r\nIsaah Yeo\r\nIsaah Yeo\r\nBrian To'o\r\n\r\n\r\n2\r\nLiam Martin\r\nBrian To'o\r\nBrian To'o\r\nIsaah Yeo\r\n\r\n\r\n1\r\nBrian To'o\r\nLeka Halasima\r\nJackson Ford\r\nJackson Ford\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="9642529"]\r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMatt Clements\r\nScott Pryde\r\nDan Nichols\r\nEthan Lee Chalk\r\n\r\n\r\n5\r\nBraydon Trindall\r\nBraydon Trindall\r\nBraydon Trindall\r\nBraydon Trindall\r\n\r\n\r\n4\r\nMark Nawaqanitawase\r\nMark Nawaqanitawase\r\nMark Nawaqanitawase\r\nMark Nawaqanitawase\r\n\r\n\r\n3\r\nRonaldo Mulitalo\r\nRonaldo Mulitalo\r\nAddin Fonua-Blake\r\nRonaldo Mulitalo\r\n\r\n\r\n2\r\nAddin Fonua-Blake\r\nNaufahu Whyte\r\nRonaldo Mulitalo\r\nAddin Fonua-Blake\r\n\r\n\r\n1\r\nAngus Crichton\r\nAddin Fonua-Blake\r\nToby Rudolf\r\nRobert Toia\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="9642596"]\r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMatt Clements\r\nScott Pryde\r\nDan Nichols\r\nEthan Lee Chalk\r\n\r\n\r\n5\r\nReece Walsh\r\nReece Walsh\r\nReece Walsh\r\nReece Walsh\r\n\r\n\r\n4\r\nKotoni Staggs\r\nKaeo Weekes\r\nKaeo Weekes\r\nKaeo Weekes\r\n\r\n\r\n3\r\nKaeo Weekes\r\nKotoni Staggs\r\nKotoni Staggs\r\nKotoni Staggs\r\n\r\n\r\n2\r\nPayne Haas\r\nHudson Young\r\nHudson Young\r\nHudson Young\r\n\r\n\r\n1\r\nTom Starling\r\nPayne Haas\r\nPayne Haas\r\nTom Starling\r\n\r\n\r\nTop Ten\r\n\r\n\r\nRANK\r\n\r\nPLAYER\r\nLAST ROUND\r\nTOTAL\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n1\r\n\r\nBraydon\r\nTrindall\r\n20\r\n20\r\n\r\n\r\n1\r\n\r\nReece\r\nWalsh\r\n20\r\n20\r\n\r\n\r\n1\r\n\r\nNathan\r\nCleary\r\n20\r\n20\r\n\r\n\r\n4\r\n\r\nJonah\r\nPezet\r\n18\r\n18\r\n\r\n\r\n5\r\n\r\nCameron\r\nMunster\r\n17\r\n17\r\n\r\n\r\n6\r\n\r\nMark\r\nNawaqanitawase\r\n16\r\n16\r\n\r\n\r\n7\r\n\r\nKaeo\r\nWeekes\r\n15\r\n15\r\n\r\n\r\n7\r\n\r\nIsaiah\r\nPapali'i\r\n15\r\n15\r\n\r\n\r\n9\r\n\r\nKotoni\r\nStaggs\r\n13\r\n13\r\n\r\n\r\n10\r\n\r\nIsaah\r\nYeo\r\n12\r\n12\r\n\r\n\r\nClick here to view the full leaderboard.