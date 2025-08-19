Sydney Roosters playmaker Sandon Smith's departure from Bondi Junction appears to be getting closer, with the youngster to tour the Newcastle Knights on Wednesday.

Smith's departure from the Roosters seemed to be locked in the moment chatter around the signing of Daly Cherry-Evans emerged, but if there was doubt, his axing for Hugo Savala to remain in the first-grade side in recent weeks has all but confirmed it.

The Newcastle Knights and Canberra Raiders have already been linked to talks with the youngster, while it has now been revealed that the North Queensland Cowboys are interested as well.

"He spoke to Ricky [Stuart] last week, didn't go down to Canberra but caught up with Ricky, and the Cowboys, I believe, have put an offer of a two or three-year deal maybe to Sandon Smith as well," journalist Brent Read told Triple M's NRL Daily.

The rumours didn't stop there, however, as Triple M co-host Phil Rothfield then detailed the Knights' plans for Smith.

"The mail I'm getting out of Newcastle is that Sandon Smith, on Wednesday, is driving from Bondi Junction to Newcastle to look at their high-performance centre and all their facilities with the view of joining Newcastle on a two or three-year deal as a utility player," said Rothfield.

As it stands, the Knights are believed to have one spot available on their roster for 2026, although the contract status of youngster Kyle McCarthy is unknown.

It's believed the club could also be looking at shipping Taj Annan out of the Hunter; this follows his move from rugby union to join the club originally.

Jack Cogger is the other contracted player believed to be ready to depart Newcastle, with the half struggling since moving from the Penrith Panthers.

He could head back to the foot of the mountains to replace Brad Schneider, who will leave for the Dolphins.

The Knights, in the midst of a rebuild, will have Dylan Brown as their first-choice halfback next year, but who partners him in the halves remains to be seen, and Smith could well be earmarked for that role despite commentary regarding his potential to become a utility.