The New Zealand Warriors have locked in another three years of playing games in Christchurch.

The Warriors, who are playing their second home game in Christchurch this weekend against the Newcastle Knights, have extended the deal to take a game per year to the city until at least the end of 2028.

Set to a backdrop of a continued push for expansion in the nation when the NRL turn their attention to a 20th team after the addition of the Perth Bears in 2027, and a Papua New Guinea-based team in 2028, the city have turned out in huge numbers with sold out crowds last year against the Raiders, and again this time around against the Knights.

Warriors CEO Cameron George labelled it a 'fantastic outcome'.

“When we started our partnership, we were committed to making this a long-term deal,” said New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“This outcome is fantastic for everyone involved, for our club and our fans in the South Island as well as the city of Christchurch and the surrounding region.

“It will feel like home for us having the One New Zealand Warriors appropriately playing at a stadium bearing the name of our amazing sponsor One New Zealand.

“We're excited knowing we will now play there for the next three years at least with a view to extending that even further.”

Christchurch is seen as one of the major options if New Zealand do win a licence for NRL expansion in the coming years, although the Warriors themselves have spoken out against the idea of a second team in the country.

The Warriors, who also sold out a trial match against the Storm in the city last year, have been the only New Zealand-based team for their entire existence in the NRL.

“We couldn't be more delighted to be extending our long-term partnership with the One New Zealand Warriors for another three years,” Venues Ōtautahi CEO Caroline Harvie-Teare said.

“With the Warriors' last three fixtures here in Ōtautahi selling out, we can't wait for those passionate South Island rugby league fans to enjoy the Warriors' three NRL games from next year under the roof at the quite aptly named One New Zealand Stadium.

“Venues Ōtautahi and the One New Zealand Warriors have a wonderful partnership. We, like most of New Zealand, are dedicated fans of the team and feel connected to everything they stand for.

“We are excited to have the One New Zealand Warriors on the incredible journey our city is on in the lead-up to the opening of One New Zealand Stadium and to be part of its future success.”

The Warriors, prior to this weekend's game against the Knights, have played nine NRL fixtures in the city, with the eight prior to last year's home game being away games with the Sydney Tigers, Wests Tigers, Sydney Roosters, Manly Sea Eagles and Penrith Panthers all selling home games across the ditch.