The Cronulla Sharks have booked their spot in the NRL semi-finals after a tense, tough win over the Sydney Roosters.\r\n\r\nThe Sharks had to defend plenty throughout the early parts of the second half, not being able to get out of their own end, but eventually flipped the script and managed to hang onto the win.\r\n\r\nIt was a slow start for Cronulla, but a double in the lead up to halftime ensured Ronaldo Mulitalo would be the hero of the night before they hung on.\r\n\r\nThe Roosters had their own stars, led by Mark Nawaqanitawase, but were dominated through the middle third of the park at times, and it showed in the final score, and stats.\r\n\r\nHere are the full player ratings from Cronulla's victory over the tri-colours.\r\n\r\nCronulla SharksWilliam Kennedy - 7\r\nSione Katoa - 7.5\r\nJesse Ramien - 5\r\nKL Iro - 6\r\nRonaldo Mulitalo - 9\r\nBraydon Trindall - 9\r\nNicho Hynes - 7\r\nAddin Fonua-Blake - 8.5\r\nBlayke Brailey - 8.5\r\nToby Rudolf - 7\r\nBilly Burns - 7\r\nTeig Wilton - 6.5\r\nJesse Colquhoun - 6\r\nOregon Kaufusi - 5.5\r\nSiosifa Talakai - 6\r\nBraden Hamlin-Uele - 6\r\nBriton Nikora - 6.5\r\n\r\nSydney RoostersJames Tedesco - 8\r\nDaniel Tupou - 7\r\nBilly Smith - 5\r\nRobert Toia - 7.5\r\nMark Nawaqanitawase - 9\r\nHugo Savala - 6.5\r\nSam Walker - 6\r\nSpencer Leniu - 5\r\nBenaiah Ioelu - 5\r\nLindsay Collins - 6.5\r\nAngus Crichton - 8\r\nVictor Radley - 6.5\r\nNaufahu Whyte - 8\r\nConnor Watson - 6.5\r\nEgan Butcher - 7\r\nBlake Steep - 5\r\nSiua Wong - 6