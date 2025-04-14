One of the most prominent playmakers off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season, Toby Sexton has reportedly been linked with three rival teams as his future at the Canterbury Bulldogs continues to remain unclear.

Signed from the Gold Coast Titans, Sexton's career at the Bulldogs got off to a rocky start, which saw him primarily feature in the NSW Cup and sit behind Matt Burton and Drew Hutchison in the pecking order.

However, it didn't take long for the former U19s Junior State of Origin player to turn things around. This saw him quickly promoted to the NRL before having a breakout season in 2024, during which he guided the Bulldogs to the 2024 NRL Finals series.

Continuing his red-hot form into this season, the 24-year-old has been a pivotal piece in the Bulldogs heading into Round 7 unbeaten, especially with Matt Burton spending time on the sidelines due to injury.

Still uncontracted beyond this season, reports emerged earlier in the year that the Bulldogs opened talks to extend his tenure.

However, these have now been dispelled, with The Sydney Morning Herald revealing that the club has yet to open contract talks with him and his management about his future.

According to the publication, Sexton's uncertain future at Belmore has seen him management offer him to the Canberra Raiders, Manly Sea Eagles, and North Queensland Cowboys.

“Toby has really found a home at the Dogs,” his manager Tas Bartlett of Pacific Sports Management told The Courier-Mail last September.

“I've had a couple of informal chats with ‘Gus' (football boss Phil Gould) and he wants to keep Toby around.”

Although Sexton has shown that he has all the makings of a long career in the NRL, the Bulldogs have several young up-and-coming playmakers coming through their pathways system, including Alex Conti, Cassius Tia, Joseph O'Neill, and Mitchell Woods.

Despite the club yet to open talks with him, his impressive growth and elite performances - especially his kicking game - on the field are likely to see him remain at Belmore on at least a short-term deal, as head coach Cameron Ciraldo won't rush the younger players onto the field.

When asked by The Sydney Morning Herald recently if Canterbury management approached him about the Daly Cherry-Evans situation, he admitted, “No, there was nothing and I didn't think anything of it."

“To be honest, and it's pretty cliched, I didn't look at it at all. If the club wants to go after him, they can go after him.

“I didn't look at it once, I never thought of it at all. I just focused on myself and what I can do for the team."