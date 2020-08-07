Just a day after Wayne Bennett was stood down from the Rabbitohs-Broncos match due to a COVID breach, Brisbane Broncos assistant coach Allan Langer will now also face a period of isolation after a breach of protocol.

Langer is set to enter a “COVID Hold” period with fellow staff members Ryan Whitley and Blake Duncan.

In a statement by the Broncos, the club said: “Three Broncos staff members will undergo COVID-19 testing after attending a private function in Brisbane.

“The Club became aware of the matter today involving football staff Allan Langer, Ryan Whitley and Blake Duncan, and contacted the NRL immediately.

“As a precaution, those staff have been placed on “COVID Holds”, and will undergo testing before returning to the Project Apollo bubble.

To adhere to best practice, the staff members won’t travel for tonight’s game in Sydney against the Rabbitohs.”

Dragons prop Paul Vaughn was also stood down along with Bennett for eating out, and both will be unable to be with their respective squad until at least the 27th of August.

Bennett admitted this isn’t the first time he’s breached the protocols set by the NRL.

“I go to the kebab shop to get a kebab and there’s just as many people there as there were in the restaurant,” he said.

“There wasn’t many (diners) there at all, actually … I was isolated from everybody.”

NRL 360 host Ben Ikin said the breach is a bad look for Bennett.

“I think it was so irresponsible, if anyone you think was going to set the right example for an entire code it would be the game’s most experienced coach,” Ikin said.

“Instead he turned up at a press conference today having been caught out … at one point he was confused, he was uncertain about the rules.

“I think he ended the press conference calling a journalist small minded.

“It felt a bit arrogant to me, he made the mistake and should have just fessed up and you know admitted almost to struggling living in the bubble and he broke out of it.

“Because there’s no way known based on the phone calls I’ve made today that there is not a single NRL employee, player, coach whoever that is inside the bubble at the moment who does not know those rules.”