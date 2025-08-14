The NRL has implemented several rule changes in recent years, with some significantly altering the outcome of certain matches.

While a majority of the rule changes have come with the intention of player safety, two NRL legends have called for a change, lest it ruin a blockbuster match-up.

Speaking on Nine's Freddy and the Eighth, Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler discussed the controversial “tackled-in-air” rule, which has resulted in a few penalty tries in recent weeks, most notably to the Melbourne Storm and Cronulla Sharks in Round 23.

"I don't know what they want," Johns said of the NRL's goals.

The rule strictly forbids defenders from tackling a player going for a ball until they've landed on the ground, protecting the attacker from a potential injury in the air.

This has resulted in quite a few sides, like the Storm, taking advantage of the rule by kicking to taller wingers knowing they can't be tackled.

"If you are a smaller winger, say Brian To'o, and someone jumps, is he supposed to just let him go?” Johns questioned.

"The game is all about competing; every tackle is a competition. Sometimes when they go up [to contest a ball], it is just a natural reaction to grab someone.”

Johns felt that penalising a player for that is unfair, and referees need to do a better job of applying the rule to certain situations.

"How is that a penalty try? It is absolutely ridiculous,” Johns argued about recent results of the rule.

"You can't referee in black and white rules, especially something like this.

“That's not even a penalty, let alone a penalty try.”

Fittler echoed his colleague's concerns, urging the NRL to step in before it's too late.

"It needs to stop before the finals, without a doubt,” Fittler declared.

“This can't go on into the finals... over pre-season and into next year, there will be talk about this.”

Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary echoed the sentiment following last round's penalty tries, which have added an extra layer of spice heading into their clash with the Storm on Thursday night.