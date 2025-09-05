Perth Bears inaugural coach Mal Meninga has finally spoken after accusations against recruitment manager Ezra Howe from the Gold Coast Titans.

The situation has rapidly unfolded in recent weeks, with Howe accused by the Titans of speaking to player managers in a bid for contract renewals to be delayed beyond November 1.

Howe, who was reportedly set to join the Perth Bears after leaving the Titans, would have been able to start recruiting players from that date for the new franchise, which is set to join the NRL in 2027.

The NRL are currently investigating the accusations that Howe was effectively working for the Bears while still employed by the Titans, with the Gold Coast club believing Howe breached the terms of his employment and NRL rules during the week.

News Corp has reported that the Titans could sue if any of their off-contract players ultimately sign with the Bears.

The Bears have not officially had Howe will join the club, and that now seems at long odds, with Meninga telling SEN Radio that, while he couldn't comment much on the legal matter, he did want Howe at the club.

“It's obviously what's been in the news,” Meninga said on SEN 1170 Afternoons.

“Again, I'm uncertain where it all stands at the moment.

“I'm trying to get on with the job with the Perth Bears as their head coach and try and get things moving along.

“This is upsetting, and it doesn't help moving forward. Again, I'm not quite sure where it all sits at the moment.

“Obviously, Ezra Howe is a good friend of mine, and I wanted him to be my recruitment manager.

“But that is not possible at this stage.”

Meninga labelled the accusations and situation as "upsetting" in another part of his comments, with the NRL now needing to reach a decision on the matter, likely prior to November 1, when the Bears can officially join the transfer market.

The club have been heavily linked with a multi-million dollar play for star State of Origin forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, who is contracted long-term at the Titans, but has player options starting in 2027 and has all but confirmed he will test the open market.

Other Titans coming off-contract at the end of 2026 include David Fifita, who may land at the South Sydney Rabbitohs with an early release anyway, and fringe Origin forward Beau Fermor, as well as Carter Gordon, Sam Verrills, Jaylan De Groot, Jaimin Jolliffe, Brian Kelly, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Phillip Sami and star spine utility Jayden Campbell, who could command up to $900,000 per season on his next deal.