A Gold Coast Titans rising star has landed a new contract extension with the club for the next two seasons after previously weighing up his future with the team.

After waiting nearly two years for his maiden appearance in the NRL, Jaylan De Groot has impressed in the fullback position in 2025 due to the absence of New Zealand international Keano Kini.

Playing eight matches this season, De Groot will remain at the club for the next two seasons after it was confirmed he has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Able to play anywhere in the back-line, he has taken his opportunities this year with both hands and has not only impressed club officials but also head coach Des Hasler.

In those eight matches this season, he has scored one try, made 11 tackle busts and two line-breaks, provided two try assists and averaged 102 running metres per game.

"What we're building here at the Titans is something I want to be part of," De Groot said.

"To be able to stay home with my family and my partner and grow on the success we want to achieve here is why I wanted to extend my time here at the club.

"This is my home. I've grown up here, lived here my whole life and watched the Titans play since I can remember, always in the grandstands at Cbus Super Stadium with my mum watching heaps of Titans games.

"I just absolutely love it here and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."