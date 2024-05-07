The Sydney Roosters are understood to have joined the race for David Fifita, with a decision on his future looming.

A clause in Fifita's current contract with the Titans following the arrival of coach Des Hasler means the second-rower can elect to become a free agent for the 2025 campaign if he doesn't inform the Titans he is remaining with the club by the end of Round 10.

That mark is now just days away, and while Hasler recently commented suggesting he was confident the star Queensland State of Origin forward would remain with the club into the future.

But that now looks less and less likely by the day, with one of the game's most powerful forwards reportedly receiving offers from the Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers, while the St George Illawarra Dragons have also asked to speak with Fifita's management.

The Panthers were the first club revealed to have an offer on the table, believed to be worth more than $850,000 per year. Penrith have been able to enter the fight for the valuable forward after the departure of James Fisher-Harris, who has been granted a release to join the New Zealand Warriors from the start of next season.

The Roosters, however, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, have been in talks with Fifita's management in recent times and have secretly made an offer of around $825,000 per year to join the club from the start of 2025.

The deal, believed to be for four years, could see Fifita link up with Trent Robinson's side in a play which would undoubtedly add to the Roosters' forward pack.

The Roosters have an enormous war chest of cash at their disposal as they prepare for the losses of Joseph Suaalii, Joseph Manu, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Luke Keary and potentially Daniel Tupou through retirement at the end of the season.

While Angus Crichton's future still isn't clear, with the Roosters believed to be ready to talk about an extension with the returned to form edge player, it's understood the offer for Fifita has been tabled either way with Robinson keen on bringing the explosive forward to Bondi.

Crichton was planning to head to overseas rugby, but at this stage, it's understood those plans haven't progressed.

While the Panthers, Roosters and Dragons have all expressed interest, it's unclear at this stage whether the Canberra Raiders will re-enter the race for Fifita, having attempted to secure his services on at least two previous occasions.

Fifita becoming a free agent by not taking the option with the Titans doesn't mean he will automatically leave the club, although it's unclear if Gold Coast have any appetite to offer him a new deal should he elect to not take the option.

Fifita has put the Titans through hell in the last 24 months with options and clauses in his contract, while the Gold Coast's salary cap balance is also well out of whack with Fifita and captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui both soaking up enormous resources in the forward pack.