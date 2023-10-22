Yet another member of the Arthur family is set to find his way into the NRL, with Matt Arthur reportedly signing a Top 30 deal with the Parramatta Eels.

While his move into the Top 30 in Sydney's west isn't an immediate one, News Corp is reporting that he will spend the next two seasons on a development deal in his father's squad before moving into the Top 30 in 2026, the same year the deal will expire.

Rated highly by talent scouts, Arthur made his NSW Cup debut at the age of 18 and impressed for the Eels at that level.

A dummy half, Arthur is seen as one of Parramatta's most talented juniors, and the club will be desperate to stop him from exiting, as his old brother Jakob did.

After a difficult stretch at the Eels, the half has now taken up a spot at the Manly Sea Eagles and played a handful of first-grade games for Anthony Seibold's side at the back end of 2023.

He will likely be behind Luke Brooks and Daly Cherry-Evans for 2024, but could be in Manly's long-term plans with Cherry-Evans closer to retirement than not.

Back at the Eels, Matt Arthur is seen as part of the club's long-term plans, but those plans could be fast-tracked if he impressed at reserve grade level next year.

Development players can be moved into the NRL after Round 10, and at this stage, the Eels only have Brendan Hands and Joey Lussick in their Top 30 as recognised dummy halves following the medical retirement of ex-Canberra and English rake Josh Hodgson.