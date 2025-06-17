Wests Tigers rising star Pheonix Godinet is hoping to repay his family by making his NRL debut in the coming seasons after being rewarded with his maiden NRL contract.

Attempting to turn their fortunes around after three consecutive wooden spoons, Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson and head coach Benji Marshall have continually looked to players coming through their pathways system as they prepare for the future.

Over the past three years, Jahream Bula, Tallyn Da Silva, Josh Feledy, Kit Laulilii, Heath Mason, Luke Laulilii, Tony Sukkar and the now-departed Lachlan Galvin and Jordan Miller have all been handed their first-grade debuts, successfully transitioning from the lower grades.

As they continue to fight for a regular spot in first-grade, a new breed of prospects are slowly making a name for themselves in the SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup, such as Archie Duncombe, Christian Taupau-Moors, Heamasi Makasini and Jared Haywood.

Another one of these players is back-rower Pheonix Godinet.

Currently in his final year of schooling at Bass Hill High School, Godinet was a key piece in the Western Suburbs Magpies' run to the Harold Matthews Cup Grand Final in 2024 and was selected into the Australian-based New Zealand Under-17s squad.

Making his SG Ball and Jersey Flegg debuts earlier this year with his barnstorming runs and high-quality defence, he was rewarded with a contract extension with the Tigers, which will see him move to the club's development list in 2026 and the Top 30 roster in 2027.

Looking up to Benji Marshall, the young gun is hoping to repay his family, who have sacrificed everything for him to try and turn his rugby league dream into a reality.

"My family sacrificed everything for me and helped take me to training in the early hours of the morning (and) getting me to do my extras," Godinet told Zero Tackle.

"My dad grew up with nothing, so he's worked really hard to take care of our family.

"I'm just glad to know that all the hard work is paying off. I got a few sessions (with the first-grade squad) during the holidays and it was crazy training with the best."