In the 33 seasons of the Brisbane Broncos, 2020 has to be the worst by far.

Languishing at 15th on the ladder, the proud club has once again been dealt a major blow. Not even 24 hours after falling 46-8 against Melbourne, the announcement came that boom back rower David Fifita Jr had signed a mega-deal with “little brother” Gold Coast.

It’s a a betrayal of which had never been seen at Red Hill. In reality, Fifita becomes the first bonafide superstar to leave the club since Israel Folau fled to the AFL a decade ago.

The good news for Brisbane is that they will have money to spend – they had tabled a $750,000 offer for Fifita, and are prepared to bite the bullet on Jack Bird, saving a likely $400,000 of his $900,000 contract.

Throw in a host of departures headlined by Herbie Farnworth and the impending retirement of Issac Luke, and Brisbane are looking at around $1.75 million in cap room.

So just who should Brisbane target ahead of next season? Here are 10 players I can see going to the club.