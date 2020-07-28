In the 33 seasons of the Brisbane Broncos, 2020 has to be the worst by far.
Languishing at 15th on the ladder, the proud club has once again been dealt a major blow. Not even 24 hours after falling 46-8 against Melbourne, the announcement came that boom back rower David Fifita Jr had signed a mega-deal with “little brother” Gold Coast.
It’s a a betrayal of which had never been seen at Red Hill. In reality, Fifita becomes the first bonafide superstar to leave the club since Israel Folau fled to the AFL a decade ago.
The good news for Brisbane is that they will have money to spend – they had tabled a $750,000 offer for Fifita, and are prepared to bite the bullet on Jack Bird, saving a likely $400,000 of his $900,000 contract.
Throw in a host of departures headlined by Herbie Farnworth and the impending retirement of Issac Luke, and Brisbane are looking at around $1.75 million in cap room.
So just who should Brisbane target ahead of next season? Here are 10 players I can see going to the club.
10. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
The latest exciting speedster to be developed in Townsville, Tabuai-Fidow has only played five first grade matches to this point, however has greatly impressed. Unfortunately, his chances of being the Cowboys long-term fullback are restricted by the presence of Valentine Holmes. If Tabuai-Fidow wants a shot at the 1 jumper, Brisbane seems like a great option – and they have the money to entice him.
Titans rejects, seriously what drugs are you on Rhys? The ones Procter is supplying to his Kiwi team mates?
Macca will be back, Foran will need to take a massive pay cut, Welch would help.
But even if the broncos had the roosters roster, if the board, coach and coaching staff can’t get the plan across to the players.
Seibold may be smart, may even be a great teacher, but a coach he isn’t yet.