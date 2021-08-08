With the NRL relocated to Queensland and clubs losing big money on not being able to have their normal Sydney crowds, it's likely COVID could be the saviour for numerous NRL coaches.

While the rumour mill has been heating up in the past few weeks, with Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur and Wests Tigers boss Michael Maguire at the head of the list, clubs may not have the money to give still on-contract coaches their moving orders.

Parramatta's board came out this morning and stated Arthur won't have a problem keeping his job for next year, but it won't stop the speculation following Parramatta's third straight loss on Friday evening, letting in 40 points against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Tigers, meanwhile, found a way to bottle a much-needed win against a severely understrength New Zealand Warriors outfit last week and will play the Canterbury Bulldogs this afternoon.

The Sydney Morning Herald have revealed clubs can expect to lose up to $1 million in gate takings this weekend alone, following five games being played with no crowds last weekend.

While lockdown has now been eased in Queensland, meaning crowds will be allowed to return at 50% from next weekend, that won't do much to ease the financial stress on clubs or the game.

However, with The Daily Telegraph reporting coaches like Arthur would need to be paid out to the tune of around $600,000 for every remaining year on their contract, followed by the cost of hiring a new coach.

With clubs having their leagues clubs shut under Sydney's lockdown orders, it's only another stream of revenues clubs are missing out on.

The NRL have cut expenditure mercifully over the last 12 months, and ARLC Commissioner Peter V'Landys told the publication that clubs need to spend money wisely.

“The NRL has reduced expenditure by $50 million to give the clubs additional money,” V'Landys said.

“We want the clubs to spend the money carefully and properly.

“With the financial effects of Covid, you’ve got to be the most prudent with all spending.”