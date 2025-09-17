Cody Ramsey's chance of remaining at the St George Illawarra Dragons into 2026 is becoming slimmer by the day.\r\n\r\nThe fullback and winger was named the club's NSW Cup player of the year on Tuesday evening at the Dragons' award night, but the Red V are not ready to offer him a Top 30 deal.\r\n\r\nDespite sticking by him during his battle with the debilitating bowel condition ulcerative colitis, it appears Ramsey will look elsewhere for 2026.\r\n\r\nHis management expressed this week that he has had interest from both NRL clubs and rugby union outfits, and it has now been revealed by Wide World of Sports' The Mole that the Parramatta Eels and Sydney Roosters are believed to be the two NRL teams in the hunt for his signature.\r\n\r\nThe Roosters are still on the lookout for their potential long-term solutions to both James Tedesco and Daniel Tupou, who could both hang up the boots in the coming years.\r\n\r\nBoth players are currently off-contract at the end of next year and at the back-end of their careers.\r\n\r\nWhile the Roosters have the likes of Billy Smith and surprise State of Origin debutant Robert Toia locked in, there are also concerns that they may lose Mark Nawaqanitawase back to rugby union, potentially creating significant issues in their outside backs.\r\n\r\nAt the Eels, things are a little more secure, although Bailey Simonsson has requested a release, and questions remain about the way their back five lines up.\r\n\r\nThere is little doubt that Josh Addo-Carr, Zac Lomax, and Will Penisini are in the best 17, as well as young fullback Isaiah Iongi, who excelled in his first year at the blue and gold. However, the other spot in the back five is up in the air.\r\n\r\nThe Dragons themselves could well use Ramsey in the side, with coach Shane Flanagan cold on Tyrell Sloan, who could yet leave the joint-venture club before the start of next year.\r\n\r\nChristian Tuipulotu appears to have the other wing spot locked up when fit, although he struggled massively with hamstring problems during 2025, while Valentine Holmes and Moses Suli are the centres.\r\n\r\nThe talk is that the Dragons have, or will, sign Chevy Stewart from the Canberra Raiders to take over from Clint Gutherson at fullback, with the former Eels veteran approaching the end of his career.\r\n\r\nRamsey has captained the Dragons' NSW Cup side throughout the year, with the reserve grade outfit beating the Warriors in the major semi-final on Saturday to jump straight into the grand final, to be played on September 28 at CommBank Stadium.