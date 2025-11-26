NRL second rowers don't receive anywhere near the accolades they deserve.

Their role dictates they're not going to record the massive run metres of their middle forward counterparts.

They don't have the line-breaks of the centres, or the attacking stats of the halves they spend their time protecting.

We are here today to celebrate and rank the best in the second row position.

The class on show across the competition really is emphasised by the names who do not make this list.

Sharks and international second rower Briton Nikora wasn't even shortlisted. Injury robbed us of a Haumole Olakau'atu entry.

As per the other lists, this is based purely on 2025 performance. It isn't just a blanket best second rower in the competition list.

With that said, below are the top ten second rowers from the 2025 season:

Honourable Mentions: Zac Hosking & Kulikefu Finefeuiaki