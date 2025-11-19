Who would want to be an NRL halfback?
Every loss suffered by your team is going to be lumped on you, regardless of how well you played.
Win a game? Yeah ok, that's your job. Lose a game? Hopeless.
We are in a golden age of elite halfbacks right now. You'll notice the teams who don't feature here, shockingly, also didn't have great seasons overall.
Pretty simply stuff: halfback good = team good!
Today we are going to try and rank the best halfbacks from the 2025 season. This always goes well.
As usual, this is ranked purely on 2025 performance and isn't necessarily just a best halfbacks in the game list.
If you're looking for Tom Dearden, we ran him in the five-eighths rankings a few days ago.
Below are the Top 10 halfbacks from the 2025 season:
10. Sam Walker
The fact Sam Walker is ranked here despite only playing 10 games shows both his quality and the struggles of halfbacks elsewhere.
Nine games produced a ridiculous 16 try assists. He had four against the Melbourne Storm in Round 21, his third game back from injury.
The only game he didn't score a try was his game against the Eels, where he left the game after seven minutes.
Walker returned and the Roosters suddenly became world beaters again. If he plays all season, who knows how far they could have gone!?
For me, Cleary was best o er the season, and Metcalf best for the games he played.
(Remember, halves always look good when their forwards are going forward, so I think Metcalf had to do more / play better, to be as good as he was.)