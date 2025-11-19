Who would want to be an NRL halfback?

Every loss suffered by your team is going to be lumped on you, regardless of how well you played.

Win a game? Yeah ok, that's your job. Lose a game? Hopeless.

We are in a golden age of elite halfbacks right now. You'll notice the teams who don't feature here, shockingly, also didn't have great seasons overall.

Pretty simply stuff: halfback good = team good!

Today we are going to try and rank the best halfbacks from the 2025 season. This always goes well.

As usual, this is ranked purely on 2025 performance and isn't necessarily just a best halfbacks in the game list.

If you're looking for Tom Dearden, we ran him in the five-eighths rankings a few days ago.

Below are the Top 10 halfbacks from the 2025 season: