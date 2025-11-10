Every single year the role of the NRL fullback grows to be more important.
I'd argue that the biggest star in the game right now is a fullback, while three of the past five Dally M medals have been won by fullbacks. The other two were halves who started their career in the fullback role.
In 2025 we were blessed with all time brilliant fullback play.
When you see the names who don't make this list, you'll really appreciate the quality across the competition in the custodial role.
Please note that this is not just a list of the top ten fullbacks in the game. This is purely based on 2025 performance only.
Here are the Top 10 fullbacks from the 2025 season.
10. Jye Gray
If there was a list for exceeding expectations, Jye Gray would be number one. His efforts for an otherwise awful Rabbitohs side in 2025 is hard to describe.
In his 19 games he crossed for six five tries, had six try assist, made eight line breaks and averaged almost 175 run metres per game.
He was forced to made 129 tackles this year, many of them one-on-one try savers. To put this into context, Reece Walsh made 96 tackles, having played two more games!
Gray was a rare light in a horror 2025 year for the Bunnies. His re-signing surely signals the fullback role is his moving forward with Latrell moving into the centres.