The 2025 NRL is just over a single month away and every team are set to bleed youngsters during the pre-season trial matches and throughout the entirety of the upcoming season.
Ahead of the season's opening match in Las Vegas, Zero Tackle examines the top six emerging talents to watch during the 2025 NRL season.
6. Isaiah Iongi (Parramatta Eels)
Set to take over the fullback position, Iongi is primed for a breakout season after impressing in his NRL debut.
In 2024, he made a handful of appearances off the bench, showcasing his electrifying speed and evasive skills.
With Jason Ryles putting his faith in the young star, Iongi is expected to become a key figurehead for the Eels in 2025.