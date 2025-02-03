The 2025 NRL season is less than a month away and every team will look to rely on their back-line and playmakers to kick-start the attack when they get the ball in their hands.
Ahead of the season's opening match in Las Vegas, Zero Tackle examines the top seven backs and playmaker to watch during the 2025 NRL season.
7. Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)
The electric fullback will be looking to take his game to new heights after pre-season questions about his match fitness.
Walsh's 2024 season was a mixed bag, with moments of brilliance interspersed with some inconsistent performances.
Copping several big hits saw him take a backwards step, and he will be revived for 2025.