Since 1983, Ray Warren has been the primary caller and 'Voice of Rugby League'.
Warren has ultimately hung up the microphone, and will be one of the biggest changes for fans to get accustomed to moving forward.
These are his five best lines from the commentary box over the years.
5. "Junee, Junee, Junee. That is a super try."
To kick off this list is a memorable passage of play by the Sydney Roosters. After being given the ball off a fake kick Darren Junee equalled the score with a great run down the sideline, a kick and a re-gather.
The quote by Rabs highlighted that no matter how good of a player you are, he was always going to call the game the best he could. Repeating Junee's name gave the try and extra feel, and made it memorable for fans.