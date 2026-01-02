A new year has arrived, with some teams looking to carry on the good times of the last 12 months, and others looking for a 180-degree turn.
Rugby league is a sport full of storylines both on and off the field, and the season ahead will be shaped by some obvious, and some not so obvious ones.
Here are the ten storylines that will shape 2026.
Todd Payten's future
Of all the coaches heading into the 2026 season, it would appear that there are none more under pressure than Todd Payten.
When you run the rule over the bottom half of the 2025 ladder, the Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans have new coaches in Justin Holbrook and Josh Hannay respectively, Shane Flanagan has just re-signed with the St George Illawarra Dragons, Wayne Bennett is safe as a house at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Benji Marshall has more issues to worry about than his future, Jason Ryles has the Eels on the bounce and Kristian Woolf is also safe.
Anthony Seibold at the Manly Sea Eagles is the only other coach where you'd raise an eyebrow on the safety chart, but Payten is certainly the one to follow.
A 12th place finish for a team that should have been in the top eight last year simply wasn't good enough, but inconsistency, eyebrow-raising selections and underperformance have been far too prevalent during his stint as the main man in Townsville.
Expect the pressure gauge to climb quickly on Payten if the Cowboys don't have a brilliant start to 2026.